Voices of Youth: Don't neglect less severe mental health cases

It has been continually emphasised that those struggling with mental health issues should get help, but how accessible are such mental health services?

Government clinics providing such services are definitely more affordable, thus making them a viable option, but this could also mean a long wait to get an appointment slot.

This waiting time could be crucial for those who are already struggling with their conditions.

Due to the limited resources and specialists available, the clinic has to use a triage system, where only those who are putting themselves in immediate danger are prioritised for follow-up sessions.

While it is understandable that those with severe problems get medical attention first, those who do not have severe issues and are not in immediate danger are, however, facing very real struggles that require attention. Such cases should not be allowed to fall through the gaps in the system.

One could consider getting help from the private sector, however, not everyone may be able to afford it. Of course, this is a complex issue and there are many other elements to consider, but at the end of the day, is this the most effective system, and can it be improved?

Nico Le Si Min, 15

Secondary 3 student