Voices of Youth: Do more to enable a viable career in the arts

From a very young age, I have been enrolled in music schools to hone my musical talents. Receiving validation for my talents from the people around me motivated me to consider a future in the arts scene.

However, growing up in Singapore has led me to be cautious of the educational qualifications needed to find a place in our competitive workforce.

Unfortunately, being financially stable doesn't typically come hand in hand with a career in the arts in Singapore.

All along, people have encouraged my talents only as a hobby rather than as a possible career pathway. Is it wrong to say that Singapore society has little regard for local arts practitioners?

Even though art schools exist in Singapore, many of their students struggle to find opportunities in the arts post-graduation.

Many regard scientific fields more highly when it comes to education and employment, giving careers in science a clearer path to success.

Still, appreciation for the arts is prevalent around us. I could never go a day without my favourite Broadway hits and a set of headphones.

Though we cannot imagine life without the arts, we do little to promote its growth on our shores; most of the media we consume comes from Western artistes while local ones receive little recognition and barely any become famous.

I believe that should local artistes be given more attention and young talents be given more reassurance to pursue artistic careers, the arts scene in Singapore could become a source of national pride.

Ivan Ho Wen Jun, 17

Pre-university student