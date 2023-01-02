Voices of Youth: Cosy place at saddle club shows unique side of S’pore

Riders Cafe is a quaint, cosy place nestled among tall trees where one can enjoy good food and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is housed in a colonial-era building within the Bukit Timah Saddle Club.

There are many restaurants and sports facilities in the area, and I am sad that these businesses have to make way for works for the Cross Island Line.

I believe that places like these show a unique side to Singapore, a City in a Garden.

Preserving Singapore’s history means saving places like these, too.

Javier Leow Jun Hao, 11

Primary school pupil