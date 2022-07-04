Voices of Youth: Beneficial to have GPs play a bigger role in patients' lives

I commend the Ministry of Health's efforts to meet the ever-changing health needs of our population. A good example is the Healthier SG strategy, which aims to deliver more coordinated care (Tailored healthcare, GPs trained in mental well-being raised in feedback sessions, June 16).

Convenience is a key factor in encouraging more senior citizens to go for routine check-ups. Some seniors may be confused or apprehensive when faced with complicated treatment plans. Hence, having a primary physician with whom they are familiar and comfortable can help to ease some of these concerns.

I find it beneficial to have our general practitioners (GPs) play a bigger role in caring for the mental health of patients. Not only does this make mental health services more accessible, but it can also encourage more conversations surrounding mental health, making it a less taboo topic.

Having GPs play a bigger role in our lives will also raise awareness on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, and allow for early detection of illnesses that may have severe effects in later stages.

I look forward to witnessing the transformative effect these promising changes, that take in feedback from Singaporeans, will have on the landscape of medicine in Singapore.

Lee Tze Min, 17

JC2 student

