Voices of Youth: As Singapore looks ahead to other challenges, let’s not forget the lessons learnt from Covid-19

Do people still remember what they were doing on Jan 23, 2020?

I, for one, do not, as the reporting of Singapore’s first Covid-19 case did not seem at the time to be a monumental event (Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus; second case likely, Jan 23).

I feel that the proverbial dark clouds hovering over Singapore from that day have started to clear. I see crowds out shopping, and numerous concerts have been lined up here in the coming months.

While Covid-19 filled the news and our day-to-day conversations for the past three years, there have been other pressing issues. The war in Ukraine continues to ravage civilians and the land. There is persistent talk of a looming global recession. Climate change is not slowing down, and much still needs to be done for sustainability and climate protection.

The pandemic taught us many valuable lessons, from government measures to personal responsibility, and it would be wise for society not to forget them as we gradually move on.

We are now approaching the end of 2022, which hopefully will be considered the last of the “Covid-19 years” alongside 2020 and 2021. It is time for Singapore to look ahead to the next challenges we will face together in 2023.

Teo Zhen Jie, 20