Voices of youth: Allow cancellation of booked badminton court slots

I had a similar encounter as that of Ms Mok Wei Chi recently in booking a badminton court through ActiveSG (Free sports, health-related events blighted by no-shows, Dec 23).

I noticed there were a couple of empty courts on the actual day when the venue was supposed to be fully booked.

It has always been difficult to book badminton courts, but the pandemic this year has made it even harder.

Bookings open 14 days ahead at 7am on the ActiveSG website, and the courts are usually snapped up within minutes. Because slots are limited, some people end up booking whatever remaining slots are available when their desired time slot is taken up. This "book first, confirm later" mentality could be the reason behind the no-shows at sports halls.

The harder it is to book, the more people may resort to such behaviour just to ensure that they can secure a court. When they subsequently realise that they or their badminton buddies are not able to make it for the booked timing, they cannot cancel because booked slots cannot be released and are non-refundable.

If ActiveSG could revise its policy to allow cancellations up to two days prior, this will at least allow others to book the courts that would otherwise be wasted.

These courts will perpetually be fully booked due to high demand, but the courts will not be fully utilised unless there is a change in the booking protocols.

Ashlyn Chua, 15,

Secondary 3 student