We should engage in more activities that promote appreciation of and understanding towards people of all races.

In schools, students should be taught to think first before saying anything that may offend someone of a particular race. We should also not let racial stereotypes influence how we see others.

Schools just marked Racial Harmony Day last Thursday, and I'm glad the aim is racial harmony, and not just racial tolerance.

Nur Sarah Muhammad Iskandar, 16

Secondary 4 student