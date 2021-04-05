Voices of Youth: Act to use less plastic

We can already see the devastating effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and more tropical storms, and it is time we took action.

Yet, governments have taken little action and people are suffering the effects. People do not always have to rely on leaders to take action, and everyone has the power to do something about it.

One thing I suggest is banning the use of disposable plastic cutlery at hawker centres and restaurants. Plastic has been filling up our landfills, and it takes upwards of hundreds of years for it to decompose.

Plastic is also affecting sea creatures who die from consuming plastic or getting trapped in it.

Instead of using disposable cutlery when ordering takeaway food, we can bring our own reusable containers. Also, we can use reusable bags when shopping so that we do not have to rely on single-use plastic bags.

This can reduce the harmful impact from the excessive use of plastic.

Ryan Mondal, 13

Secondary 1 student