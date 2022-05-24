All must abide by its laws

The Singapore Government denied Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara entry into Singapore on May 16 over his history of extremist teachings (Barred preacher's supporters stage protests in Indonesia against S'pore, May 22).

I fully support the Ministry of Home Affairs' stand that "a visitor's entry into Singapore is neither automatic nor a right. Each case is assessed on its own merits".

Anyone who wants to enter Singapore should abide by its laws.

Singapore is a multiracial and multi-religious country. It has come a long way to achieve the racial and religious harmony that Singaporeans now enjoy.

Singapore should therefore not let anyone destroy its hard-earned peace and tranquillity.

Pavithran Vidyadharan