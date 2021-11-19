Visiting Singaporean's concern

The Government recently relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to allow up to five fully vaccinated people from the same household to eat at the same table at restaurants, with these dining concessions extended to include hawker centres and coffee shops at the end of the month.

I am a Singapore citizen residing overseas and, as required by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the address on my NRIC reflects my overseas residence.

I am now back in Singapore and am staying with my parents. Are we allowed to dine out together and be considered to be from the same household?

I am sure many Singaporeans who have returned from overseas are facing the same issue and would like the authorities to provide an answer.

Loo Chee Chien