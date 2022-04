The recent spate of crimes involving offenders armed with dangerous weapons in public is alarming.

We need more patrols and better surveillance systems to keep these offenders in check.

We may need to have more policemen patrolling neighbourhoods so that they can respond swiftly to such crimes.

I hope that everyone can continue to feel safe walking around the country.

I believe the Singapore Police Force will do everything it can to protect everyone here.

Gabriel Ong