Vigilance of ISD to be commended

While it is a matter of concern that some in our region are being influenced by terrorist ideology through social media, the reality of home-grown terrorism is an alarming wake-up call.

We would like to appreciate the efforts and vigilance of the Internal Security Department (ISD) in foiling the recent planned terrorist act.

Religious harmony is a basic part of the fabric of Singapore; hence it is important that there is love and respect for different religions and faiths.

Religious regulatory bodies should check if they are doing enough to cater to the needs of different segments of their believers.

Jaafari Muslim Association Singapore would like to condemn any act of terror, as well as activities like hate speech and the propagation of hatred against any particular religion or segment of the religion, that may lead to radicalisation.

The recent case of a 16-year-old student developing extremist thoughts is something that all parents should pay close attention to.

They should be extremely alert to erratic behavioural changes in their child, and look out for any innuendos by frequently engaging them in dinner-table discussions on religious harmony.

We would also request the Government to look into the possibility of blocking access to more websites/social media pages that sway viewers towards self-radicalisation.

Singapore is a multiracial and multi-religious country whose strength lies in being united, and in loving and respecting each other's beliefs and faiths.

Together we can prevail.

Muhammad Raza Zaidi (Dr)

Honorary Secretary

Jaafari Muslim Association Singapore (JMAS)