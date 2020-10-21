Forum: View of artwork should not be obstructed

Mural painting in Singapore is blossoming (Art in the city, Oct 19). These works of art can not only beautify the city but also become tourist attractions. We need to present them well and make them accessible to the public.

Among the pieces featured in The Straits Times executive photojournalist Desmond Wee's photos, the backdrop on the wall of Thian Hock Keng Temple in Telok Ayer Street in particular caught my eye. I was disappointed to see that cars were parked right in front of the piece, preventing people from seeing it in its entirety.

I hope the authorities will look into this and ban vehicles from parking in front of such works of art.

Siew Heng Keong