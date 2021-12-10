View from assigned seats was blocked

My son and I bought tickets to watch the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup match between Singapore and Myanmar at the National Stadium on Sunday.

No seat selection was allowed due to the pandemic, and we were allocated seats in the first row.

We later found the view from our seats was blocked (see above). Fortunately, an usher helped us and a few others in the same row change our seats after talking to staff from the Singapore Sports Hub. We enjoyed the match with other Lions fans.

We have tickets for three other matches and the seating for two matches has since been changed. I hope the Sports Hub can work with its ticketing agent to ensure that it allocates seats that provide an unblocked view.

Goh Geok Huat