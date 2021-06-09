Covid-19

Ventilation is good, but we can't open our windows

I refer to the article, "No need to use air purifiers at home, natural ventilation is key to reducing risk of Covid-19: NEA" (June 6).

Some of us have homes that are surrounded by neighbours who smoke. How can we open our windows?

Smokers tend to smoke by the windows of their homes, blowing their toxic second-hand smoke into their neighbours' houses.

Is it all right that we suffer daily at the expense of our health during this Covid-19 pandemic? Is it really all right that smokers can do whatever they want, including blowing their smoke containing poisonous chemicals into neighbours' houses?

Just asking the smokers to be socially responsible is not enough. Please ban smoking in homes.

Ian Choo

