Over the two financial years of 2020 and 2021, the expected draw on Singapore's reserves to address the challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic is $53.7 billion.

In response to a question in Parliament last week, then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong estimated the cost of each complete vaccination regimen at roughly $100. That works out to around $400 million for the resident population.

Could the Government set up a fund which willing and able citizens could contribute to for this massive vaccination effort? This would ease the burden on the Government.

Not only would this be a way for citizens to give back to society, but it would also help channel the allocated funds towards other pressing needs.

Babu Narayanswamy