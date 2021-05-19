Vaccination &#8226; Set up a fund for citizens to contribute

In response to a question in Parliament last week, then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong estimated the cost of each complete vaccination regimen at roughly $100. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Over the two financial years of 2020 and 2021, the expected draw on Singapore's reserves to address the challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic is $53.7 billion.

In response to a question in Parliament last week, then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong estimated the cost of each complete vaccination regimen at roughly $100. That works out to around $400 million for the resident population.

Could the Government set up a fund which willing and able citizens could contribute to for this massive vaccination effort? This would ease the burden on the Government.

Not only would this be a way for citizens to give back to society, but it would also help channel the allocated funds towards other pressing needs.

Babu Narayanswamy

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 19, 2021, with the headline 'Vaccination &#8226; Set up a fund for citizens to contribute'.
