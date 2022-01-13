The right to choose comes with consequences

Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa said in Parliament on Monday that unvaccinated workers "must have strong reasons, based on their own individual circumstances and personal medical history, for sticking to their decision not to vaccinate" (Why curbs are tightened for unvaccinated workers, Jan 11).

What, then, are these "strong reasons"? I think the majority of workers who are vaccinated deserve to know.

If livelihood is so important and critical to this group of workers, surely the reasonable thing to do is to find out how they could be vaccinated.

Having the right to choose should also mean they must face the consequences and responsibilities of their decisions.

Anthony Lim