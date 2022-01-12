Vaccination

Hospital could have helped patient's family with injury aid programme

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I refer to the article, "296 qualified for govt financial aid due to serious side effects" (Jan 8).

My mother was hospitalised with a blood clot and skin problems from Sept 13 to 20 last year, three days after she received her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. She is still receiving treatment.

The family was told that this may have been caused by her vaccination.

When I received the bill, I e-mailed the hospital in October asking if my mother could be compensated under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (Vifap).

Despite a reminder sent in November, I have to date not received a response from the hospital.

The hospital could at least have directed me to the correct authority to make my claim.

Janis Goh

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2022, with the headline Hospital could have helped patient's family with injury aid programme. Subscribe