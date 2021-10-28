Use vertical facades of buildings to beat land constraint

While land constraint is a very real problem for Singapore as it aims to meet its target of producing 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar energy by 2030 (Can Singapore's climate targets be more ambitious?, Oct 23), it fortunately does not mean game over for the Republic.

As an urban city with many high-rise buildings, it can instead harness the potential of vast vertical facade space for solar energy generation by installing solar cladding.

This is known as building-applied photovoltaics (BAPV).

Based on the Solar Photovoltaic Roadmap for Singapore, the vertical facade space available for solar integration can potentially increase the national solar capacity by approximately 1.7 GWp.

Therefore, the land constraint problem can potentially be mitigated by harnessing facade real estate. This is how land-scarce Singapore, with its concentration of high-rise buildings, can differentiate itself from the rest of the solar world.

High-performance BAPV is cost-effective and sustainable.

A good example is the facade-integrated BAPV installation at the PSA Tuas Port Maintenance Base's administrative building. It is Singapore's first super low energy building with BAPV.

Instead of just using the typical aluminium cladding (as originally planned), PSA decided on solar cladding as a smarter and greener alternative.

The solar cladding is expected to produce sufficient solar energy (about 280kWp) to substantially reduce the building's reliance on fossil fuel electricity.

Since the building's completion in May, the high-efficiency coloured BAPV has already been producing tangible energy outcomes.

As an urban city with many high-rise buildings, Singapore can harness the potential of vast vertical facade space for solar energy generation by installing solar cladding.

With its various energy-saving and energy-efficient features, the building is expected to use 58 per cent less energy annually as compared with other similar-sized buildings.

Generating Singapore's own solar energy from within its own built environment could provide a safety net to address the next energy crisis without relying heavily on renewable energy generated offshore.

Philip Kwang