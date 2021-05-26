Use of Pofma reinforced global efforts

We thank Ms Celeste Phua Chih Min for her letter, in which she said that instead of invoking the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) to clarify that there is no "Singapore variant" of the coronavirus, the Government should have focused on correcting perceptions abroad (Better to contain any damage in international audience instead of invoking Pofma, May 22).

The Government did both. In fact, the use of Pofma domestically reinforced our efforts to correct the falsehood internationally.

Some quarters of Singapore society would have believed the claim to be true, if it had not been clearly refuted by a relevant authority. Pofma was therefore applied to widely correct a falsehood in the public interest, and dispel any lingering doubt.

As the claims had gone viral and been repeated by many sources, rather than attempting to stem the spread of individual posts, we countered them by requiring (via general correction directions) social media platforms to share the correction with all their users in Singapore.

Internationally, the Government promptly and firmly addressed the unfounded assertions.

The Singapore High Commission in India issued clarifications, including through social media and a virtual press conference.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also met the High Commissioner of India in Singapore, to express our concerns and disappointment. These actions were backed up by the use of Pofma in Singapore.

The Indian government, most notably External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims as "irresponsible" and stated that the chief minister did not speak for India.

Singapore's clarifications have been carried widely in the international and Indian media, and it has largely been acknowledged in India that there is no "Singapore variant".

We welcome the writer's support for strong actions to protect Singapore's international reputation.

We assure the writer that we share the same resolve, and will spare no effort to do so.

Bernard Toh

Director, Information Policy Division

Ministry of Communications and Information