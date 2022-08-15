Time for Washington to look in the mirror

It is unsurprising to me that the people of China no longer regard the United States as a role model (Why China's people no longer look up to America, Aug 12).

The two countries' national narratives are vivid accounts of their country's past, present and future that can be a source as well as a reflection of state power.

The Communist Party of China has outlined a clear story of Chinese ascendancy, which has largely been realised, economically and militarily.

Conversely, the traditional narrative of American exceptionalism stands at odds with the present reality of dysfunction.

Americans have voiced frustration at their country's diminishing performance on socio-economic indices and tarnished international standing.

Preoccupied with outdated notions of incumbency and spinning the yarn of Chinese threat, US leaders have unfortunately neglected to craft a new story for their own nation, one more befitting America's present challenges and future priorities.

It is not too late for the US to look in the mirror.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi