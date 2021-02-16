Urgent need to boost Singapore's stock market

Mr John Khoo made good points about the stock market in his letter, Property market: Make stock market a more attractive option (Feb 12).

A financial centre cannot do without a vibrant stock market and I worry with the Straits Times Index being the region's worst performer last year.

Managers of family offices and other investment managers need profitable instruments to invest in and the stock market is a prominent one. But as Singapore's is lethargic, they have to look elsewhere.

There is also a danger that these offices will move elsewhere to be near to the action if all they can invest in are commodities and financial instruments.

I urge the Singapore Exchange and the Government to take effective steps to boost the turnover of the exchange, which has been dismal for a long time.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand in Bangkok, which is not known as a financial centre, has a turnover easily two or three times that of Singapore.

We must realise that greater participation in the stock, foreign exchange, commodities and other markets is essential to the vibrancy of our financial centre.

Kevin Leong