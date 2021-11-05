Urgent need to address high demand for physiotherapy services

The current number of daily Covid-19 cases is still on the high side, and hospitals continue to be under great strain given the increased workload.

In my work as a physiotherapist in the private sector, I've had more elderly patients coming to inquire about private physiotherapy services.

Two groups of patients that I wish to highlight are stroke survivors and patients who have completed chemotherapy, because they are usually advanced in age, have several underlying medical conditions and have a relatively weak immune system.

Under the usual treatment procedures, they should receive early rehabilitation because the potential for recovery is much higher in the initial stages. Delayed treatment can result in other comorbidities.

For example, local researchers have noted that the prevalence of fall accidents in stroke patients in Singapore can be higher than 20 per cent after discharge. A higher risk is associated with poor mobility. For such patients, several difficulties can be expected in the current situation, as hospitals cut down on non-urgent and non-life-threatening care, and patients are advised to avoid seeking treatment at the hospitals and to consult their own family doctor or general practitioner instead. There is also the risk of Covid-19 infection when travelling to and from hospitals.

Similar to medical clinics, private physiotherapy establishments could also help share the current high demand for rehabilitation services. There are several advantages if private physiotherapy clinics were to help these groups of patients.

First, most private clinics are small individual clinics, and client flow is relatively low, cutting down on wait time and long queues. Second, some clinics are located in uncrowded areas or residential regions, which allows for better safe distancing and lowers the risk of exposure to infection. Third, besides face-to-face consultation, home visits and teleconsultation can also be provided to minimise the patients' movements further.

Of course, for patients without adequate insurance support, the cost can be the main hurdle. Several measures can be considered to overcome this hurdle. For instance, the authorities could liaise with the private clinics for an allowance to be provided for eligible residents if they are referred by the hospitals. A partial withdrawal of MediSave could be arranged, for example.

Together with co-payment by patients themselves, the costs will be more affordable.

Christopher Lo Chi Ngai