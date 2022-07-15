Improve Bukit Batok bus interchange too

I read the report "7 bus interchanges to be upgraded, be more family-friendly" (July 12) hoping that Bukit Batok bus interchange would be one of the interchanges featured. Unfortunately, it was not.

I live near Bukit Batok and regularly run errands at the shops at Bukit Batok Central and West Mall.

To save time, I usually cut through the bus interchange by climbing down two flights of stairs at the Bukit Batok Central end of the interchange.

Each time I do so, I almost invariably encounter senior citizens climbing up these stairs.

They go slowly and sometimes quite tentatively.

Those with more obvious walking difficulties seem to be almost hauling themselves up the stairs using the handrails.

There is an alternative route that runs alongside the shops that fringe the bus interchange, which has a shallow gradient.

However, this route is somewhat longer and usually crowded with people and shop displays.

If the Land Transport Authority is reviewing the need to improve the infrastructure of the bus network, I hope it will consider providing lifts or escalators where there is an apparent need.

Besides Bukit Batok, there could be other interchanges where elderly citizens would benefit from such alternatives.

Joanne Tay Siok Wan(Dr)