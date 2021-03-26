Up to us to act as instruments of truth and peace in social media

Social media has great potential to be used for both good and evil. (Being 'woke' may discourage exchange of views online, March 24).

It has dramatically changed the way we communicate and access information.

Online social media communities are vast and growing at a rapid pace. We can use social media to encourage respect, dialogue and honest relationships.

The key question that faces each one of us who decides to use social media is: "How should I engage?"

Social media can be a powerful tool for strengthening and building communities, although online interaction should not be viewed as a substitute for face-to-face gatherings.

Membership in communities also requires accountability and responsibility. Users of social media expect site administrators to allow dialogue, provide information and acknowledge mistakes.

A film I watched recently at the Happiness Film Festival depicts the incessant struggles of a teenage boy and his mother from a poor background.

They have to endure the fallout of a viral video of the boy attacking his classmate, over an accusation that he stole his classmate's iPad. The ending was devastating.

What struck me about this unnerving indie film is how the relentless machine of online hatred and excessive public shaming can be blown out of proportion if we do not communicate responsibly, and if we do not act as instruments of truth and peace in this fragile world.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee