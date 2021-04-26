Up to 20 allowed to be unmasked during filming

We refer to Mr Ng Kim Liang's letter, "Why no masks worn during Star Awards?" (April 23).

First, we would like to thank him for his feedback and support for Star Awards 2021.

We understand his concerns and would like to assure him that safety is a priority for Mediacorp.

Star Awards 2021 was conducted in accordance with Infocomm Media Development Authority guidelines for productions. The guidelines allow no more than 20 on-screen talents to be unmasked during filming.

All nominees, artistes and crew were also briefed constantly before and throughout the show.

Safe distancing measures were strictly observed, even though on-screen talents may appear physically closer due to camera angles.

Jean Toh

Vice-President

Chinese Entertainment Productions

Mediacorp