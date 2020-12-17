Forum: UOB has helped local art community

I am a Singapore artist and I believe United Overseas Bank has contributed and helped the local art community greatly (Painting award should include all Asean countries, Dec 15).

There is a reason why the Philip Morris Asean Art Awards is now defunct, as with many art awards that have come and gone over the years. Many banks and institutions used to buy and maintain art collections, but that, too, has fallen by the wayside as shareholders look to quarterly profit-and-loss statements.

The fact is, art competitions, especially ones that span various countries, consume great manpower and financial resources. The UOB South-east Asian Painting of the Year contest is billed as the longest-running award dating back to 1982, and this is because of the bank's prudence in managing the awards. Zealous expansion and over-stretching of resources may easily be the final straw in a competitive banking environment.

Let us take a step back and appreciate what we currently have: Finally, a big corporation, out of so many, that truly cares for its art community. Let it grow the awards organically.

Aaron Gan Ming Chern