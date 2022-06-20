Learnt a lot in US military academy programme

After going through a gruelling application process, I was delighted to become one of the applicants accepted into the Summer Leaders Experience programme at the United States Military Academy (West Point).

The week-long programme earlier this month involved experiencing what it is like when cadet candidates report to West Point (which is known as R-day or Reception Day), waking up in the wee hours of the morning for physical training, academic workshops, leadership seminars and platoon exercises. It was certainly a unique experience for me as the only non-US citizen out of the hundreds of students attending this programme.

This experience and privilege was undoubtedly one of the most valuable ones of my life.

As the first Singaporean in this programme, I was extremely proud to represent my country and put it on the map for the many cadets and students at the academy.

I hope to be able to study at West Point in future as a representative of the Singapore Army, and bring my leadership, character and physical training back to Singapore.

To other young people, I hope that when they find something that their heart desires to achieve, they may find every possible avenue to push themselves towards that goal.

It may end in failure, but there is also a chance to succeed. Whereas if you do not try, failure is guaranteed.

Kyra Gemma Kwek, 17

Entering senior year of high school