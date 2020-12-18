Unesco listing will boost business and tourism

Singaporeans should be proud to know that the country’s hawker culture has earned a spot on the Unesco intangible heritage list (Hawkers hope Unesco nod will give their stalls a boost, Dec 17).

The nomination is the result of sheer hard work and the full support from all the stakeholders, in particular our hawkers and diners.

The good news will give a fillip to business and tourism, as visitors will be keen to know more about our heritage and culture. It is uplifting to see stalls selling a diverse range of ethnic foods, and this shows Singaporeans of all races have a place in creating our hawker culture.

It is not uncommon to see non-Chinese diners having a meal of Teochew porridge or bak chor mee, and Chinese diners tucking into roti prata or mee rebus from the Indian and Malay stalls. These are good examples of a truly multicultural society, which augur well for our future.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng