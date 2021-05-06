'Uncle' keeps loo clean and green

If you are ever at Pang Sua Park Connector and need to use the toilet, know that the toilet (photo) under the bridge beside Villa Verde Park in Yew Tee is spick and span, with greenery and well-groomed plants.

This is all the work of a caretaker in his 60s, whom I call "Uncle". He is always at the facilities around 7am, and after cleaning the toilet, he will water and trim the plants around it.

I have also seen him cycling along the park connector to trim overgrown plants and clear the creeping plants on fences.

As a regular user of Pang Sua Park Connector, I appreciate Uncle's passion and always thank him for his wonderful work.

I ask other users of the park connector to do the same, too.

A simple "thank you, Uncle" would make the man very happy.

Alicia Yeo Soh Khim