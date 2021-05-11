Unable to reactivate mum's account on her behalf

I was notified by Singpass that the OneKey token for logging in would be discontinued from April 1 this year.

To continue using Singpass, I would have to reactivate it at any Singpass counter.

I was trying to reactivate my mother's Singpass at one of these counters but was unable to do so, as I was told that she needs to be present for the reactivation.

My mother is 88 and suffers from dementia. She has appointed me as the donee in her Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA).

However, Singpass counter staff member told me that even with this LPA, my mother needs to be physically present for the reactivation.

Is the LPA not a legal document?

I have also all other supporting documents, including her identity card, a memo from her specialist and even a card for seniors with special needs.

I believe the staff member was following guidelines in saying that my mother needed to be aware of the transactions conducted in person.

I was also informed that there are other ways to execute this reactivation, but they are just as cumbersome.

In addition, most seniors do not possess a cellphone or personal computer, and/or are not tech-savvy enough to execute the steps required for reactivation.

I hope Singpass can be more flexible and understanding on this issue, as this would help lighten the load of caregivers and also the disabled.

This will save much inconvenience and time for those involved.

Tan Keong Boon