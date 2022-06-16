Singaporean teen showed great maturity, nobility with project

It is very noble of 16-year-old Ava Soh to embark on a project called Spray Paint Ukraine to raise funds for women and children displaced by the war (A Singapore story behind Zelensky T-shirt, June 12).

In writing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the young school girl displayed great maturity.

Her appeal to the President to support her initiative is commendable.

The Ukrainian leader's positive response - wearing a T-shirt with her design on it while addressing world leaders and defence officials at the Shangri-La Dialogue - must have been a morale booster for Ava and her belief that women are capable of rebuilding Ukraine.

Bennie Cheok