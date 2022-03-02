Hoping for a peaceful resolution

It has been heartbreaking to witness Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the last few days.

This is another serious crisis to affect a world already grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

I am concerned for Singaporeans who live and work in Ukraine, but have full faith in our Ministry of Foreign Affairs to do everything possible to evacuate and repatriate them back home safely.

I hope that every effort is taken to stop the war, and hope for the best possible peaceful resolution to arrive at the quickest possible time.

V. Balu