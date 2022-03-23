Encourage schools to discuss invasion

Many writers have expressed their views on the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. There have also been videos on social media, both for and against the invasion.

As young Singaporeans are likely to get their news from social media, more should be done in schools to create a platform for students to engage in discussions on such topics, to ensure they are not misled online.

Young minds are easily influenced and we need to provide the right information so that they can learn to think for themselves.

Open discussion and debate on the geopolitical situation should be encouraged in schools.

More discussions on the subject can also be held on radio and on TV.

Sunil Kumar Ragnath