Tweak collection system to prevent abuse

Recent reports of people using illegally obtained personal information to collect face masks issued through vending machines are worrying (Man arrested after trying to illegally collect free masks 61 times, March 14; and Two women being investigated for illegally collecting free face masks; more cases under probe, March 12).

How people manage to obtain others' personal data to redeem the masks is a great concern.

Instead of NRIC data being used as a means of identification for the collection of face masks, perhaps a unique link could be sent to household heads' mobile devices for them to register their interest in the collection.

A code could then be generated. Residents could use these codes to collect the masks for themselves and their family members.

In this digital age, there is a need to protect citizens and their data from abuse.

Gabriel Chia Sit Loke