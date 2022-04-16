Problem with ez-link cards as a tourist

I had not been able to visit Singapore for two years due to the pandemic, but returned as a tourist recently.

I brought with me two ez-link cards that I had bought and topped up with reasonable sums on previous visits.

When boarding a bus, I was embarrassed and disappointed to find that my two cards could not work and were now "out of date".

Fortunately, my bank card and some helpful advice from the bus driver allowed me to continue my journey.

I later called the TransitLink ticket office in Raffles Place and was told I would need to buy new ez-link cards to access the value stored in the old cards. It is like being charged to access my own money.

It should not be beyond the card issuer's technical abilities to work out which cards have not been used for 24 months and to extend their operating life.

The Singapore Tourism Board should also look into this as part of its push to revive the tourism sector in Singapore.

D. Sayers-Mensley