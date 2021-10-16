Train enrolled nurses in a shorter time

The current Covid-19 crisis has put a severe strain on Singapore's healthcare system. The latest technology and hardware may make workflows and decision-making more efficient, but they cannot replace the heartware on the ground, most notably healthcare workers such as nurses and doctors.

I would like to suggest that Singapore set up more schools to train enrolled nurses, who provide basic nursing care and patient education under a registered nurse's direction.

The Institute of Technical Education provides a two-year enrolled nursing course but it seems the number of graduates going into the healthcare system is not enough to meet the demand.

Enrolled nurses play a very important part in hospitals, as they can perform some of the registered nurses' duties as well as provide basic care for patients.

Healthcare attendants can be trained under the current SGUnited route in six months.

Nanyang Polytechnic trains those who want a mid-career switch to become registered nurses via the Accelerated Diploma in Nursing over a two-year period. It thus seems likely that the enrolled nurses' course can be conducted over a 12-to 18-month period.

I urge the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health to consider implementing this proposed change. I would also like to thank all the healthcare workers in Singapore for putting in their utmost effort during this crisis.

Ng Weng Keong