Multi-pronged approach to ensure safety on roads

We would like to assure Mr Foo Voon Wee (Tackle the many instances of road offences seen daily, March 31) that the Traffic Police (TP) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) conduct daily islandwide operations against errant road and path users.

Our enforcement capabilities are augmented by technological solutions such as red-light cameras, speed cameras and closed circuit monitoring systems.

Over the years, we have also strengthened our regulations and meted out stiffer penalties.

To deter irresponsible driving, we amended the Road Traffic Act in November 2019 to enhance penalties for road traffic offences. For example, an offender found guilty of causing hurt by reckless or dangerous driving will now be liable for a fine of up to $10,000, or for an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both, for a first offence.

Our enforcement efforts are complemented by education and engagement efforts.

The TP have been conducting road safety activities and campaigns to share road safety advice and increase awareness of the dangers of irresponsible driving behaviours. For example, as part of the Spot the Safe Motorist programme under the Singapore Road Safety Month campaign, motorists who display safe driving behaviour are rewarded with a Covid-19 care pack.

These efforts have led to safer roads. The fatality rate has decreased from 2.73 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 1.96 last year. The number of road traffic accidents which resulted in injuries and fatalities has similarly decreased, from 8,206 in 2015 to 6,009 last year.

Anyone who witnesses a traffic violation is encouraged to report it to the TP through platforms such as the Traffic Police Information Hotline, i-Witness and the Feedback on Road Users portal on the Singapore Police Force E-Services.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force