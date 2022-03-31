Tackle the many instances of road offences seen daily

From videos on social media and my personal daily observations, it appears that traffic conditions on our roads are deteriorating.

This is happening despite numerous tightened guidelines and regulations.

Every day, I see road hoggers and heavy vehicles speeding on the expressways, and motorcyclists weaving in and out of lanes.

Cyclists and delivery riders blatantly and repeatedly ignore basic traffic rules by driving through a red light, not wearing a helmet or not stopping to check the traffic before riding across zebra crossings.

E-scooter riders can also be found on pedestrian paths.

Such behaviours do not befit a modern and developed city.

The current state of affairs is likely due to the increasing lack of direct surveillance and enforcement activities.

Rules are no good if there are no consequences for violation or rewards for compliance.

Foo Voon Wee