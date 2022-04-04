Spread awareness among the young

There seem to be fewer people who are familiar with their cultural practices and beliefs.

While few people wear traditional costumes in their everyday life, I am heartened that schools allow their students to wear their traditional costumes once a year on Racial Harmony Day.

Schools should also educate students about the importance of the different holidays and why Singaporeans celebrate them.

Young people usually post on social media that they are celebrating a particular holiday for the sake of getting "likes". Instead, they should post for the sake of spreading awareness on the importance of traditional culture, especially in a country like Singapore, where we have the privilege to see and experience different cultures.

We should all take the chance to learn something new and cultivate and embrace the importance of traditional culture.

Cheryl Kaylan Huang ZiQin, 15

Secondary 4 student