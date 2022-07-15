Trade curbs

US action against Chinese chipmakers counterproductive

It is disappointing to see the United States press on with targeted action against the Chinese semiconductor industry (China calls US pressure on chipmakers 'technological terrorism', July 6).

Washington's efforts are deeply counterproductive, for they hurt not only Beijing's economic aspirations, but also international customers who would otherwise benefit from greater supply and choice, a category that likely includes many American businesses.

The fact that action is being taken not only within American jurisdiction, but also through pressure on nominally independent Dutch and Japanese stakeholders, indicates overreach, bad faith and the triumph of anxiety over rationality in decision-making.

This is, therefore, conduct unbecoming of a nation that claims to treasure the principles of free enterprise, innovation and open market competition free of regressive state interference.

Rather than squander resources and international goodwill on the economic containment of China, the US should exercise its much-vaunted technological muscle and respond on the commercial front with superior products and creativity.

More broadly, Washington should reverse its adversarial strategy. Rather than vainglorious obstructionism, it should capitalise on China's inevitable growth to extract gains for itself.

In the face of a rising tide with the potential to lift all boats, attempts to hold back the swelling seas would be most unwise.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi

