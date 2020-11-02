TraceTogether • Tweaks made to the way token is distributed

We refer to Straits Times tech editor Irene Tham's report (TraceTogether token collection raises questions, Oct 30).

We wish to clarify that while TraceTogether-only SafeEntry (TT-only SE) will be piloted at cinemas from Nov 16, those who have not yet downloaded the app or collected a token will still be able to check in with their identity card.

TT-only SE will be implemented progressively to allow the public time to get used to the new SafeEntry check-in method.

TT tokens primarily cater to the elderly and the digitally excluded. For financial prudence, we have to match supply to expected demand.

Since distribution began, the demand for tokens has been higher than expected and we are therefore ramping up production.

We have also made three key changes to our distribution plan.

• Only residents of the constituency are allowed to collect at their community centre.

• Collection points will be opened progressively, in one constituency at a time.

• Once a collection point is open, residents will have enough time to collect their token. Sufficient stock will be made available at each community centre.

These measures are to prevent overcrowding.

It also ensures that every resident will be able to collect a token from a collection point near them.

We thank members of the public for their support of our national contact tracing efforts.

The TraceTogether app has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times since being made available on March 20. We have distributed more than 400, 000 TraceTogether tokens since Sept 14.

The effectiveness of contact tracing is increased by the overall participation rate.

We have one of the highest participation rates in the world and this puts us in good stead for the next phase.

As we reopen our economy, digital tools such as SafeEntry and TraceTogether are critical to enable us to quickly contain the spread of the virus in the community; and in so doing, protect all of us.

Huang Weixian

Director, Adoption and Engagement

Smart Nation and Digital Government Office

Prime Minister's Office