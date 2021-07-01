Touched by the concern shown by CPF staff

I had a pleasant experience with the staff and security officers of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) office at the Bishan branch on June 15 when I was there to do my nomination.

I asked Ms Grace Lim for a refill of water for my water bottle, and she complied with a smile.

Later, I asked an officer to book a Grab ride for me because I was unfamiliar with the procedure. He did so with a smile.

And when it started to rain, the security officers gave my maid an umbrella to protect me from the rain.

Later, two security officers lifted me up from my wheelchair and put me safely into the passenger seat of the taxi.

I was much touched by the courtesy and care shown to me by all the staff.

They made my day.

A. John Balasundram