War in Ukraine highlights importance of every pillar

As the scenes in Ukraine unfold, Singapore must keep in mind how, as a small country in a strategic location, it could be attacked one day. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown how any state can be vulnerable.

The events have also highlighted the importance of all the pillars of Singapore's Total Defence concept, not just military defence.

The wide impact that sanctions on Russia have had shows the need for economic defence. Digital defence is crucial as we have seen how the conflict is taking place on multiple fronts, including via cyber warfare and information warfare.

Social defence and psychological defence are important pillars to keep society together, while civil defence ensures the community's safety during emergencies.

We must work together to ensure we are ready for anything at any point in time.

Avishi Gurnani, 11

Primary 6 pupil