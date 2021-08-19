Home food businesses

Too much regulation will stifle spirit of enterprise

There are limitations to regulating home-based food businesses (Some home food businesses in favour of regulation, Aug 18).

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is realistic in its approach: Educate not regulate.

Selling home-cooked food is a way for enterprising individuals and families to survive, especially in a crisis like the present pandemic.

Initiative, not regulated behaviour, is what Singapore desperately needs to thrive.

An over-regulated society becomes fearful of failures and misadventures, and this is the quickest way to stifle the entrepreneurial spirit.

Let buyers beware while SFA continues to educate people on food hygiene.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

