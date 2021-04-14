Too much medication given at clinics

From what I have observed, doctors here frequently prescribe excessive amounts of medication lasting weeks when people usually recover in just a few days.

As a result, my collection of medication at home keeps growing, to the point where I have started to ask doctors to either reduce the quantity of medication, or not to provide any if I already have them.

It is not about cutting costs, since the medication is highly affordable because it is usually heavily subsidised.

This is more about reducing wastage, since unconsumed medication has to be thrown away when it reaches its expiry date. It is also to help reduce our rising healthcare costs.

I am surprised that in recent discussions about rising healthcare costs, nothing was mentioned about wastage from excessive sales of heavily subsidised medication.

Wong Boon Hong