Forum: Toilets in new flats come with slip-resistant floor tiles

We thank Mr Goh Eng Chai for his letter (Use non-slip materials in HDB toilets, Jan 5).

For safety reasons, all new HDB flats are provided with slip-resistant floor tiles in the toilets to reduce the risk of slipping when wet. In older flats, new slip-resistant tiles are also provided when the flats undergo toilet upgrading through HDB's Home Improvement Programme. Residents who do not opt for toilet upgrading can choose to have slip-resistant treatment applied to their existing floor tiles under HDB's Enhancement for Active Seniors programme, along with other elderly friendly improvements such as ramps and grab bars.

As the accumulation of excessive dirt or soap residue may reduce the effectiveness of the slip-resistant tiles, we advise residents to maintain their toilets through appropriate cleaning to upkeep the slip resistance of the tiles.

Tan Hwee Yong

Director (Project Development and Management)

Housing and Development Board