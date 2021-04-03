Timings segmented to ensure effective safe management measures

We thank Mr Kevin Chua Hock Meng for his feedback (Open more afternoon and weekend swimming pool slots to the public, March 30).

ActiveSG facilities cater to all members of the community and are also meant for the use of group activities such as organised swimming classes for children.

For the swimming pools, we looked at usage trends and segmented timings to cater to organised classes and casual swimmers to ensure appropriate safe management measures could be effectively implemented.

While we encourage all members of the public to play sports, exercise and lead an active lifestyle, we seek their understanding of the need to share these common spaces safely.

As Mr Chua has accurately pointed out, pool users are encouraged to dry down after the 50th minute, in order to ensure a smooth transition between the outgoing and incoming swimmers.

This is also part of Sport Singapore's safe management measures to prevent inter-mixing between different groups of swimmers.

Please be assured that we will make informed changes where necessary to optimise the use of our swimming pools.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director

Public Relations

Sport Singapore