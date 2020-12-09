Forum: Time to view and understand it on more nuanced terms

Dr William Wan has rightfully highlighted the need for more Singaporeans to reach out to the disconnected among us and to start looking out for one another (Am I my neighbour's keeper? The tragedy of those who die alone, Dec 7).

However, I disagree with Dr Wan for framing dying alone as a tragedy.

Dying alone is often used to ask questions about contemporary society and the manner in which social relationships have changed.

Dr Wan pointed out that an estimated 83,000 elderly persons will be living alone by 2030, compared with the 47,000 seniors aged 65 and above in 2016.

Dying alone would become only more natural and frequent in our society. It is time we view and understand dying alone on more nuanced terms.

Media representations can refrain from depicting elderly individuals who die alone as "victims" of societal neglect.

We must be aware that increasingly, Singaporeans do not have a close-knit family unit blessed with many helping hands.

The idea that people may be exercising agency near the end of life and that they do not want attention from services or the wider community receives little or no consideration.

Given that people may have more estranged relations in the years and decades ahead, we need to start thinking of how we can provide Singaporeans who die alone a proper send-off.

More Singaporeans dying alone is an issue that policymakers have to confront.

If society does not take a more serious and coherent view of including death in our public policy considerations and conversations, it would certainly be a tragedy for our rapidly ageing population.

Chen Jiaxi