Time to set up Ombudsman Office to seek recourse for aggrieved investors

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed a civil penalty of $12.6 million on Noble Group for publishing misleading information in its financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 2012 to 2016 (Noble Group fined $12.6 million for misleading financial statements after 4-year probe, Aug 24).

The penalty looks like a substantial amount but in reality, it is only a minuscule percentage compared with its once market value of more than $13 billion.

More importantly, how will the aggrieved investors seek recourse, especially the retail investors, who have neither the resources nor legal expertise to do so?

Thousands of investors have lost substantial amounts of money and some even their life savings, and are suffering in silence.

Noble, when it was listed on the Singapore Exchange, used to be a top volume counter, resulting in many investors involved in it and who are now bearing the brunt of this failed investment due to no fault of their own.

It is now more critical than ever for the MAS to institute processes or set up an Ombudsman Office with some urgency to hear investor grievances and seek recourse for aggrieved investors.